Did I already have Coronavirus? Now what?

Many of our viewers think they may have had Coronavirus months ago, before we had heard of it here. Greene County health officials say that is a possibility.

Greene County Health Department's Director of Health Clay Goddard says he would say it is very likely the virus was circulating here before it was a known entity.

Multiple viewers have asked KY3 News if is it possible they had it in December or January. Many report testing negative for the flu, yet say they were sicker than they had ever been before.

As a small business owner for 24 years, John Fugitt could almost count on one hand the number of days he's been out of the office-- until this year.

"When I did go to the office, I could maybe stay two hours and I was gassed," Fugitt said.

After more than a month of extreme sickness, and 3 doctors appointments, Fugitt was surprised his flu test came back negative.

"The crazy thing for me was I kept having the fever, then I would get over it, and I wouldn't have a fever for a couple of days, then the fever would come back and I spiked to 102."

Because of that, Fugitt started working remotely long before the rest of us did.

It was similar symptoms for another local business owner, who asked not to be identified.

"Oh my gosh, it was horrible, horrible fatigue!" she said.

It wasn't the flu for her either, but she says the lack of oxygen was unlike anything she had ever experienced.

"I could barley breathe. I almost went off the road three different times just trying to get home one day. And then I wrecked my truck in my own driveway! I ran into part of the house and tore out parking light because I was just so tired," the woman explained.

She had a steroid shot and more than a weeks worth of antibiotics, and she finally got mostly back to normal.

For Fugitt, even after treatment, it wouldn't let up.

"My son ended up getting it. My daughter got it, and my wife ended up getting it a month later," he said.

Fugitt is now realizing how fortunate they are to have all finally kicked it.

Many have not.

"Yes, I would say it is very likely it was circulating here," said Goddard.

Health leaders say they're not sure when it arrived, just knew that it hit with a vengeance and starting working 'round the clock as soon as it got on the radar. Goddard says regardless when it came, now is the focus.

"We have been very aggressive with our epidemiological investigations. I have 300 people currently under quarantine order. That's a huge number. That's that pillar that I call containment," Goddard said.

"With the stay at home and social distancing order, I would recommend people definitely take it seriously," Fugitt said.

If you had it previously, doctors think you might not be able to get it again. But, they say, continue to be very cautious.