Dickerson Park Zoo takes steps to protect animals from COVID-19

Over the weekend a four-year-old tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The positive results have researchers trying to learn all the can about species to species transfer and has the Dickerson Park Zookeepers on alert.

When the news came in over the weekend Senior Zookeeper Jackson Thompson was surprised. The zoo had already taken proper measures to keep its staff safe, like issuing masks, and gloves to be worn when working with the animals. The zoo has also been closed to the general public since local schools closed.

And while the tiger's results at the Bronx Zoo were a surprise, the fact that a disease can jump from species to species is not.

“There are zoonotic diseases that are out there,” Thompson told KY3. “Tuberculosis is one of them with elephants. Elephants can get tuberculosis. So you have to be really careful and cautious. This is brand new. So we are learning from this daily. Now just Dickerson Park Zoo but the nation. We’re gonna learn from what’s going on and protect these guys the best we can.”

And while there have been very few cases between humans and their house pets, the USDA has also said that if you are exhibiting systems of the coronavirus, distance yourself from your pets as well, or better yet have a friend take care of them.

If you’re unable to do that, Thompson says just be careful.

“Wash your hands really well after [handling them],” he explains. “Obviously don’t touch them in the face. But this is brand new. Not much is known at all. Just use caution just like you should be doing at home with your family members.”

While numbers are low, we have seen some transmission.

Like a house cat in Belgium, for example, that tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27th, after its owner returned from traveling around Italy.

That being said, the USDA isn’t looking at housepets as a notable cause of the spread of coronavirus at this time, and are not testing those who belong to positive patients.