Dickerson Park Zoo plans to reopen with new features and safety measures

Dickerson Park Zoo will reopen to the general public on Friday, May 29.

Joey Powell with Dickerson Park Zoo said the giraffe deck, petting zoo, café, gift shop, and Titus Express train will be open with limited occupancy. This is to ensure the health safety of staff, volunteers and guests. She said the Diversity of Life, siamang, colobus monkey, and giraffe buildings will remain closed until further notice.

The zoo will encourage social distancing, and regularly sanitizing hands before and after being in high touch areas. Powell said the goal is to make sure everyone haves fun, while still being safe. She said the playground and the express train will be open, but the equipment will not be regularly disinfected.

Dickerson Park Zoo has added new features to its facility. There are hands-free photo murals throughout, along with interactive kids' activities, sidewalks, and exhibits.

For the safety of zoo staff, animals, and visitors, guests with any symptoms of illness are asked to please stay home.

Dickerson Park Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $15 for ages 13+, $12 for 60+, and $10 for ages 3-12. Kids two and under and Friends of the Zoo members are free.

for more information click here.

