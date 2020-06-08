Developer purchases former Dogpatch USA property near Jasper, Ark.

Cantrell Griffin Business Brokers reports the sale of the historic Dogpatch theme park near Jasper, Ark.

The area is now known as Marble Falls. in the 1800s, the falls once fueled a grist mill for cotton, wheat and a sawmill. Developers then turned it into Dogpatch USA in 1968 based off the comic 'Lil' Abner.' It closed in 1993.

Heritage USA last owned the property.

The realtor involved in the transaction says the new owner has not divulged plans for the property, but his representative assures it will be good for Arkansas.