Despite stay-at-home order, dealerships and auto repair shops are open for busisness

Auto repair shops and dealerships remain open during the stay-at-home mandate in the Springfield area. And they're adjusting the way they do business to protect their customers and themselves.

At Corwin Automotive, employees are selling cars, but trying to do as much as possible over the phone, online and by appointment only. They'll even bring a car to you.

Auto repair shops are still up and running too, though business has slowed down for everyone. At Rick's Automotive, employees give customers the option of dropping off their car without coming inside and using the key drop. They also offer to pick up and return vehicles for their customers, sanitizing everything they touch inside the car upon return. The city of Springfield and Greene County lists automotive parts and repair businesses as essential in the stay-at-home order.

Dealerships may keep doing business because the Missouri Department of Revenue requires them to be open a certain number of hours to retain their dealer license, the city has changed that decision, at least for now.

"Now, we have it on our website where you can do your complete deal on the website," said Jeff McConville, Corwin Automotive of Springfield owner. "You can do your paperwork over it, we can deliver to the house. We can also bring a vehicle out for you to test drive at the house, whatever is convenient. This is kind of going to change the way a lot of things are done over time now, I think."

The city of Springfield told car dealerships in a letter this week, if the Missouri Department of Revenue decides not to enforce license requirements during the stay-at-home orders, they would need to stop vehicle sales.

