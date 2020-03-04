Despite coronavirus, IOC unwavering on Olympics starting in July

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Despite worldwide concern and speculation about whether the fast-spreading virus outbreak will affect the Tokyo Olympics, the IOC’s leadership is not joining in the debate.

Tokyo Olympic organizing committee CEO, Toshiro Muto and Tokyo Olympic organizing committee Chairman Yoshio gave a press conference on Wednesday. They are among the committee members pushing back against notions that the summer Olympics may be delayed. (Source: CNN)

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach told reporters “neither the word cancellation nor the word postponement was even mentioned” at a board meeting he chaired in Lausanne, Switzerland.

IOC leaders held a conference call with organizers and public authorities in Tokyo and restated their commitment to hold the Summer Games on the scheduled dates of July 24-Aug. 9.

The coronavirus that emerged in China late last year has infected more than 90,000 people globally and caused over 3,100 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.