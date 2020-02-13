Department of Transportation awards Springfield airport grant for taxiway improvements

The Department of Transportation announced it is awarding the Springfield-Branson National Airport a grant to resurface and reconstruct the taxiway.

More passengers than ever flew from the airport in 2019. Flyers nearly topped 1.2 million, which is 10% more than in 2018.

“This is an important project to help maintain the facilities at the Springfield-Branson National Airport, and we appreciate the support from our delegation,” said Brian Weiler, Director of Aviation.

Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long celebrated the news Thursday.

“In recent years, Springfield-Branson National has experienced a 50% increase in passengers, making the quality of runways and taxiways more important than ever,” said Rep. Long. “The DOT’s announcement that they will be awarding Springfield-Branson National a $3.7 million grant to rehabilitate runway 02/20 and reconstruct the taxiway will help ensure that the airport is best equipped to provide the highest standard of service to our community. This is a huge victory for Springfield-Branson National and all of southwest Missouri.”

Since 2011, the airport has added non-stop flights to Charlotte, Destin/Walton Beach, and Houston.