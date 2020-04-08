Demand for baby chicks up this Easter season

While people are stocking up on groceries and trying to stay at home, many are also stocking up on baby chicks. Business is booming for Estes Hatchery in Mount Vernon.

Things naturally pick up at the hatchery in the springtime, with many buying baby chicks. They start hatching baby chicks and ducks in February, ramp up in early spring, and start to taper off right about now. But they are still going at full capacity because of the demand for baby chicks, hatching nearly 100,000 every week. They go to farm stores and large chicken farms.

People have seen the shortages of things like eggs and chicken meat in the stores. Naturally, they think about how they could have a more sustainable supply, and that's leading many to start raising chickens. Also, many people have more time on their hands, so are looking for a new project.

So while Spring time and Easter are the usual reasons to buy, this year, the demand came with COVID-19.

"Right now, we would actually be tapering off and cutting back on the amount of eggs we would be buying," said Sean Richardson, Estes Hatchery. "But we're not now. We're still taking every egg that we can get in, because we're selling every chicken that we have."

Many want to buy pullets, or baby female chicks so they'll have eggs. But to help with the food supply, Estes Hatchery is running a pan fry special right now. For instance, if you buy 10 pullets, they'll give you 15 roosters for free.

If you want to order, they recommend you call or go to their website.

