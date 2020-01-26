Defense resumes in key impeachment week; Dems seek witnesses

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is entering a pivotal week.

His defense team resumes its case on Monday and senators face a critical vote on whether to hear witnesses or proceed directly to a vote that’s widely expected to end in Trump’s acquittal.

The articles of impeachment charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The Capitol Hill maneuvering will be complemented by high-stakes efforts on both sides of the aisle to claim political advantage from the proceedings as the presidential nominating season kicks off in Iowa on Feb. 3.

Report: Bolton says Trump tied Ukraine funds to Biden probe

President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser says Trump wanted to maintain a freeze on military assistance to Ukraine until it launched political investigations into his Democratic rivals.

That’s according to a report by The New York Times citing drafts of a forthcoming book by former national security adviser John Bolton.

The revelation challenges the defense offered up by Trump and his attorneys in his Senate impeachment trial, and it raises the stakes as the Senate decides this week whether to seek sworn testimony from Bolton and other witnesses.

