Death tolls from coronavirus rise in Iran, China as several countries see cases jump

South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 231 more cases of the new virus, mostly in the southwestern city of Daegu and nearby areas, bringing the country’s total to 833.

People wear masks to help guard against the coronavirus on a street in downtown Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. There are concerns that virus clusters in the country, as well as in Italy and South Korea, could signal a serious new stage in its global spread. (Source: AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

The spike in infections on Monday came a day after President Moon Jae-in called for “unprecedented, powerful steps” as his government issued its highest alert for infectious diseases.

Most of the country’s cases have been linked to a church in Daegu and a hospital in the nearby county of Cheongdo.

China also reported 409 new cases on Monday, raising the mainland’s total to 77,150 after a zigzag pattern of increases in recent days. The virus has killed more than 2,500 people in the country.

China says it is postponing its most important political meeting of the year. The move indicates the importance that President Xi Jinping places on the battle against the virus.

The outbreak has posed one of the biggest political challenges to Xi’s administration since he took control of the ruling party in 2012.

The annual meeting of the National People’s Congress and its chief advisory body usually begins about March 5, bringing thousands of delegates to Beijing.

Iran lawmaker says 50 dead from new virus in city of Qom

An Iranian lawmaker from the city of Qom says a staggering 50 people have died there from the new coronavirus this month, even as the Health Ministry insisted only 12 deaths have been recorded to date.

The official from Qom said more than 250 are in quarantine in the city, which is a popular place of religious study for Shiites from across Iran and other countries.

The outbreak in Iran has centered mostly on the city of Qom, but spread rapidly over the past few days to people in four other cities, including the capital, Tehran, and by travelers from Iran to five countries.

The World Health Organization chief expressed concerns over the rapid spread.

Judge halts plan to move virus patients to California city

A judge has put on hold a plan to send up to 50 people infected with a new virus from China to a Southern California city for quarantine.

Costa Mesa officials asked for a court to intervene Friday after learning that federal authorities planned to move patients to a state-owned facility in the city as early as Sunday.

They said they were not included in the planning effort and wanted to know how the local community would be protected from the possible spread of the virus that has spread globally.

The judge has issued a temporary restraining order and has scheduled a hearing for Monday.

Italy tries to contain virus as neighbors fear its spread

Police are manning checkpoints around sealed-off towns in Italy’s north as authorities seek to contain the virus from China.

At least 219 people in Italy’s north have tested positive for the virus and five people have died. But officials still haven’t pinpointed the origin of the contagion, which prompted Austria to temporarily halt rail traffic across the border.

Italy’s neighbors Slovenia and Croatia, which are popular destinations for Italian tourists and whose own citizens often travel to Italy, were holding crisis meetings Monday, although neither country has reported any cases.

European officials warned about scaremongering and the spread of disinformation about the virus.

World shares smacked as new virus cases jump outside China

Shares have skidded and gold prices surged following reports of a jump in new virus cases outside China.

South Korea’s Kospi led the decline on Monday, falling nearly 4%. Markets retreated in Paris, London and Hong Kong while futures for U.S. benchmarks also dropped. Tokyo’s markets were closed for a public holiday.

China’s leaders promised more help for companies and the economy, saying they expect their growth targets can still be reached despite the outbreak.

Manufacturing and other industries are gradually reviving, but forecasters say it is likely to be at least mid-March before automakers and other companies have returned to full production.

Stocks fell and bond prices rose sharply Friday on Wall Street amid signs the viral outbreak is weighing on U.S. companies.

