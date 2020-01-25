Death toll stands at 22 from Turkey earthquake; 1,100 hurt

Officials say the death toll from a strong earthquake that rocked eastern Turkey has climbed to 22 as rescue teams continue searching the rublled of collapsed buildings for survivors.

Rescue workers on a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck Sivrice town in Elazig province, eastern Turkey, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The earthquake rocked a sparsely-populated part of eastern Turkey on Friday, injuring more than 500 and leaving some 30 trapped in the wreckage of toppled buildings, Turkish officials said.(Source: DHA via AP)

The country's health minister said Saturday that some 1,103 people were injured in the Friday night quake centered near the town of Sivrice.

Various earthquake monitoring centers gave magnitudes ranging from 6.5 to 6.8. for the earthquake.

Turkey's disaster and emergency preparedness agency says it was followed by 398 aftershocks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the funeral of a mother and son killed in the quake while visiting the hardest-hit areas Saturday afternoon.

He warned people against repeating “negative” hearsay about the country being unprepared for earthquakes.

