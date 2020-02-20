Dealer who sold weapon used in Kansas City shooting death to stop selling guns

A firearms dealer who sold a weapon used in deadly Kansas City shooting has agreed to stop selling guns as part of a settlement with the parents of the victim.

Green Tip Arms also agreed to surrender its federal firearms license to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives under the agreement that a Jackson County judge approved Tuesday.

The suit alleged that Green Tip Arms had reason to be suspicious that a frequent customer was an unlicensed gun dealer.

One of the weapons whose purchase that customer helped organize was used to kill Crawford in 2016.