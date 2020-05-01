19-year-old killed in a shooting in Springfield, Mo.

Police say a shooting Friday morning took the life of a 19-year-old man. The shooting happened at a house in the 2000 block of North Jefferson Avenue east of Lafayette Park just after midnight.

Police say the call came in as a drive-by shooting. When they took three roommates to the police station, they learned the shooting was accidental. The victim was shot in the stomach, he died on the way to the hospital.

The investigative unit for the police department is searching through the house, taking photos, and collecting evidence. They called this accident "tragic" and hope to find out why it happened.

Police haven't released the name of the victim.