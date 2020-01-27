8 people killed in northeast Alabama dock fire

Eight people are dead following a fire at a Jackson County marina. The fire happened early Monday morning at Jackson County Park.

Fire officials say several people died and several others are unaccounted for after an overnight fire at a boat dock in Scottsboro, Ala. (Source: WAFF/Gray News)

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said his department responded to the marina following a call of a fire at 12:40AM Monday.

Chief Necklaus said the location of the fire made it difficult for firefighters to reach houseboats.

At least seven people were able to escape before the fire intensified or by jumping into the water. Those people were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

Dive teams are currently working near the dock. “We’re going to put every resource into ensuring every vessel and every piece of this lake that we can reasonably suspect is clear," said Chief Necklaus.

35 boats were destroyed by the fire.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is overseeing the cleanup of fuel in the area.

“There is some fuel and some plastics that happens with boat fires,” said Necklaus. “We will do everything we can to clean that up.”

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

