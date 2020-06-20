Data: Joplin, Mo. is nation's top spot for COVID-19 growth over past week

The Joplin, Missouri area is the nation's top spot for COVID-19 growth over the past week, according to data from the Dartmouth Atlas of Health Care Project.

In a seven-day stretch that ended June 18, the Joplin area's average daily growth rate of COVID-19 cases was 11.9 percent, according to the data. In that same span, the next closest daily growth rate was Tyler, Texas at 9.1 percent.

Jasper County, which includes Joplin and neighboring communities, has reported 196 cases as of Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri DHSS, the county's case count has increased by 89.42 percent over the past seven days from 104 to 196.

Among the Joplin area's latest cases, 31 cases were reported at Spring River Christian Village, a retirement and assisted living facility in Joplin, retroactive to June 17.

According to a news release, the Christian Horizons COVID-19 Task Force reported one positive case at the facility. More than 300 tests were conducted in response, which determined 22 residents and 9 associates tested positive.

The Dartmouth Atlas of Healthcare Project analyzed on information from 306 hospital referral regions. Other data from the project includes new COVID-19 Cases, current cases and deaths per 100,000 over the past 14 days based on US hospital referral region.

The Joplin hospital referral region included parts of southeast Kansas, southwest Missouri to the Arkansas line, in addition to parts of northeast Oklahoma.