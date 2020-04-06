Dallas County health leaders confirm first case of coronavirus

Dallas County (Mo.) Health Department announced its first positive case of the coronavirus.

Health leaders say they are investigating if the case is travel-related or close contact. The man is now quarantined at home. Health leaders are working to determine if anyone else was possible exposed.

The health department urges the public to take appropriate precautions including staying home, good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in-person interactions. If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your health care provider or urgent care center for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

“The best tips for prevention are still staying home, social distancing and proper handwashing,” said Cheryl Eversole director of Dallas County Health Department. “Staying home and avoiding close contact with others will help us limit any spread.”

A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411.