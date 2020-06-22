COVID-19 survivor in Dallas County shares his experience with the disease

"It was quite an experience, it was something I never anticipated having," said Douglas Earls.

Douglas Earls lives in Buffalo, serving as a church pastor for more than 30 years, but in March of this year, his health took a turn for the worse.

"I became really ill, had a terrible headache, real bad sore throat, my back hurt really bad, the upper back," said Earls.

Earls was diagnosed with COVID-19, the first to test positive in Dallas county.

"The last day the pastors could visit the hospitals, I visited both hospitals, and apparently I contacted it in one of the hospitals, not sure which one," said Earls.

He immediately became pro-active in trying to get better, isolating himself with his family.

"I am just so thankful, I did not pass it on to anyone else that was my biggest concern, I didn't want to give it to anyone else,' said Earls.

Earls is one of nine people to be diagnosed with coronavirus in Dallas County, but officials at the Dallas County Health Department say they now have their first death because of the virus.

"To lose anyone for something that could have been prevented, we have got to be washing those hands, using hand sanitizer, and using the masks and gloves," said Cheryl Eversole.

Cheryl Eversole with the Dallas County health department says the patient who died was a man in his late 80s who had been homebound.

"So that's how come we think someone brought it to him and we haven't been able to figure out who that person is yet," said Eversole.

Eversole says the man's extended family is quite large and all the active coronavirus cases in the county right now relate in some way or another to that family. And while Eversole no longer has the virus, it may have left life-long effects.

"I still have more tests to do on my heart because there is a concern that if it damaged the lung, it could have damaged the heart, but hopefully, it hasn't," said Eversole.

