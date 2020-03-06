Dairy Queen celebrates 80th birthday with BOGO 80¢ Blizzard

Posted:

(KY3?KSPR) -- You can take advantage of a new special as Dairy Queen celebrates its 80th birthday.

Dairy Queen is offering a buy-one-get-one for $.80 deal on Blizzards through March 15, the company announced in a tweet.

This deal applies to Blizzards of all sizes and flavors, including the flavor of the month, Mint Oreo Blizzard.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 