Dairy Queen celebrates 80th birthday with BOGO 80¢ Blizzard

(KY3?KSPR) -- You can take advantage of a new special as Dairy Queen celebrates its 80th birthday.
Dairy Queen is offering a buy-one-get-one for $.80 deal on Blizzards through March 15, the company announced in a tweet.
This deal applies to Blizzards of all sizes and flavors, including the flavor of the month, Mint Oreo Blizzard.
It’s our 80th Birthday, but you get the gift! BOGO 80¢ BLIZZARD Treats now through March 15th. #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/bnVf93LQIE— Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 4, 2020