Crews say ability to pretreat roads helped Lake of the Ozarks area during snow storm

While snow looks pretty in the trees, it's not pretty on the roads.

Crews with MoDOT, cities, and counties around the Lake of the Ozarks began working early Wednesday morning hoping to keep the roads clear of the slush.

"We started pre-treating the roads around 6:00 this morning," said Patrick Wolf, Camden County Road and Bridge Administrator.

The wintry mix didn't change over to snow until around 10:00 a.m., so that pre-treatment of salt and pea gravel was able to keep the roads from getting too slick.

"It definitely helps out with peeling off the snow," Wolf said. "The salt kind of activates when the snow falls on top of it, then the plows go through and plow it right off."

With a break in the snowfall Wednesday afternoon, crews worked on plowing the slush left on the roads before getting ready for another round of snow during the overnight hours.

"From what the radar looks like, it looks like it's going to be done for the night until about 8:00 p.m., and then we'll hit it again tomorrow," Wolf said.

MoDOT says it has crews working around the clock to make sure everything is good in the early morning hours.