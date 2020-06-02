Crews respond to fire at Zio's Italian Kitchen

Emergency crews have responded to a fire at Zio's Italian Kitchen in south Springfield.

A manager tells KY3 the fire began in the kitchen and quickly spread. Those inside the building were able to get out quickly, according to the manager.

The fire department has cut off power to keep firefighters safe while crews battled the fire. Crews say the fire is now under control, but will remain in the area to clean up.

The restaurant is located at 1249 E Kingsley St. just off of National Avenue. Crews responded to the scene shortly before 9 p.m.

We will update as more information becomes available.