Crews respond Lake Springfield, searching for missing man

Updated: Sat 1:50 PM, Apr 11, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Crews from the Springfield fire and police departments have responded to Lake Springfield in a search for a missing man.

Springfield fire officials say the man was last seen Friday afternoon around 1 p.m. Officials say the family called for help after his kayak was found about a half mile downstream from the dam.

Crews were called to the area shortly before 1 p.m. Springfield fire is putting in two boats and a raft as part of the search.

Officials did not identify or provide an age on the missing man.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 