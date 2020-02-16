Crews rescue teens from Elk River in McDonald County

Crews rescued four teenage boys Saturday night from the Elk River in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol says the boys occupied a boat that later sank. The motor reportedly quit, while the boat drifted downstream and swamped before the rescue, which happened near the Missouri-Oklahoma state line.

Crews responded to the area around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The McDonald County Sheriff's Office says a deputy spotted the boat and teens, called for back up and helped with the rescue.

One teen suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but everyone is expected to be okay.