Crews put out a grassfire Tuesday afternoon along U.S. 60 in Republic.

The fire scorched some patches of grass along U.S. 60 and temporarily shut down traffic earlier on U.S. 60 near Illinois Avenue.

Officials from the Republic West Republic, Billings and Brookline fire departments responded to the scene.

While responding, the Brookline brush truck got stuck in a pasture and was pulled out.

Traffic has reopened in the area.