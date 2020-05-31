Crews cleaning up Nixa City Hall after vandalism

City crews are cleaning up Nixa City Hall after vandalism, which included George Floyd's name spray-painted on one side of the building.

It's unclear when the building was vandalized, but KY3 learned of the vandalism Sunday morning. Crews are now power washing spray-painted messages off of the building.

Before crews arrived, a community member noticed the vandalism and covered it up with duct tape and a blanket.

Another woman brought water for crews working to clean up the building.

Vandalism at Nixa City Hall. #GeorgeFloyd spray painted on side. City crews pressure washing it off. Talked to a young man who brought blanket and duct tape to cover it up. Another woman brought waters for crews. pic.twitter.com/Whb6iUAOK8 — Lane Kimble (@lanekimble) May 31, 2020

The vandalism follows protests nationwide, including some in Springfield, which come in response to the death of George Floyd.

A bystander's video showed Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck earlier this week, even as Floyd begs for air and slowly stops talking and moving.

Another protest is expected Sunday afternoon in Springfield after one on Saturday drew hundreds of people.