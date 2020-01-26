Crews battle fire at Buckingham Smokehouse Bar-B-Q

Crews battled a fire Sunday evening at the Buckingham Smokehouse Bar-B-Q restaurant in Springfield.

The restaurant, once voted Springfield's best on the Travel Channel. is located at 2002 S Campbell Ave. across from Bass Pro Shops.

Officials say the fire broke out from an outdoor smoker, which presents threatening conditions for the restaurant.

The flames were contained to a small building that houses some smokers, right outside of the main eatery.

Springfield Fire Batalion Chief Brian Athen says the fire should remind people to take extra precautions when burning wood.

"Anytime you're going to burn wood, the dryness of the wood, depending on the moisture, it depends on how much creosote is produced inside of the chimney, inside of the flue" says Athen. "Any wood burning fireplace, smoker or anything like that, of significant size, you'll need to have that chimney swept."

The health department will have to inspect the restaurant after the flue has been professionally cleaned before they can start serving again.