CoxHealth to offer in-house testing Monday for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- CoxHealth will offer in-house testing for COVID-19 starting Monday, according to CEO Steve Edwards.
Edwards announced Sunday that CoxHealth facilities would have limited test materials for in-house testing.
Tests will be prioritized based on clinical algorithms and testing requires a referral from a provider, according to Edwards.
Edwards says CoxHealth will continue with its outdoor labs for higher-volume lower risk patients.
For the latest updates from CoxHealth, click here.
Tomorrow we will have in-house testing for COVID. (45 minute t/a) Limited test materials so must prioritize based on clinical algorithms -Will continue outside labs for higher volume lower risk outpatients. Many thanks to Sherri Danley who worked this weekend to validate! pic.twitter.com/UGc3GMYckC— Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) April 19, 2020