CoxHealth to build “hospital” for COVID-19 patients

CoxHealth in Springfield announced it is building a new hospital within Cox South for COVID-19 patients.

Crews will rebuild a floor of the medical center into ward-style areas for patients suffering from the respiratory illness requiring ventilator support. This will augment CoxHealth’s existing resources and beds to support these potential patients.

“When Cox South doubled in size five years ago, several floors of the new tower were left empty so we could develop the space as needs arose,” says Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth. “A need in our community is now here, and we are ready to help our patients have the best chance of recovery that we can give them by developing some of that space. I pray it is never used.”

The new hospital will offer even greater opportunity to care for patients, as they will be located in large open spaces as opposed to individual rooms. The change will also allow for conservation of personal protective equipment, which is a crucial part of protecting caregivers.

“We are very grateful to our local contractors and subcontractors, led by JE Dunn, who are making this work a priority, and many of which are doing this only for the labor and materials,” says Edwards. “These companies, their staff and skilled workers are heroes to our community by making these life-saving measures a priority.”

Construction should finish by April 9.