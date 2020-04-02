Taney County Health Department reports second employee with COVID-19 at Branson heart clinic

Health leaders in Taney County report a second employee at its heart clinic in Branson, Mo. tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Taney County Health Department announced the patient lives in Arkansas. It is working with health officials on the case. The patient remains in isolation. The staff is contacting employees and members of the public who may have had close contact with the worker.

Cox Health asks anyone who visited the heart center on State Highway 248 to monitor for symptoms. If you develop the symptoms of fever, coughing, and difficulty of breathing then you should contact a doctor and isolate yourself.