CoxHealth president, CEO suggests on Twitter shelter-in place order for Springfield area

The president and CEO of CoxHealth believes the Springfield area should join Kansas City and St. Louis with a "shelter-in place" order.

Steve Edwards tweeted the suggestion on Twitter late Saturday.

"It’s time to act Springfield and Greene County, mandate shelter in place," tweeted Edwards Saturday. "In an epidemic we are generally making decisions two week behind. (Given the incubation period ) By this time in about 7-10 days COVID will be endemic and our hospitals will start to fill. . Act right now!"

He later added he supports how local leaders are approaching the pandemic.

"I am impressed with our city, county and community leader’s swift response to a new call to action," Edwards tweeted Sunday. "We must balance planning with quick and deliberate action. Feel confident our local elected leaders will do the right thing and soon, encourage our state leaders to do the same."

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports ten cases of COVID-19.

St. Louis and St. Louis County authorities first announced the shelter in-place order Saturday. It begins Monday. Kansas City officials followed with a similar order late Saturday afternoon. The order in Kansas City and surrounding areas is set to begin Tuesday.

Illinois, New York and California are implementing statewide stay-at-home orders, calling on residents to remain in their homes unless they have vital reasons to go out.