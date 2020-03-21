CoxHealth launches $1 million fund to assist staff with expenses

The CoxHealth Board of Directors has created a $1 million fund to assist CoxHealth employees during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The CoxHealth Employee Heroes Fund will be used to assist employees in offsetting situations created by their time and service during the pandemic.

Employees may apply for support in several areas of financial concern, including: childcare, internet service to keep children connected to school, meal support, accommodations if they are required to stay close to the hospital, medications or other needs directly related to this crisis.

The CoxHealth team says it's acting in a unified effort to ensure the safety of employees, patients and community as a whole.