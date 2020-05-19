CoxHealth employees work different jobs during COVID-19 pandemic

CoxHealth employees are working some "odd jobs" at locations throughout the Ozarks through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those jobs are keeping them employed and the hospitals up and running, while many other providers have been forced to scale back.

Nate Manus is one of many workers who is rolling with whatever job needs doing.

"We are painting in the fitness center today," Manus said.

Manus usually runs the CoxHealth Fitness Center in Branson.

"Definitely been a learning experience," Manus said.

Since the gym has been shut down, he's being doing other jobs like checking temperatures at hospital entrances and visiting patients whose family members aren't allowed in.

"Just kind of going into their rooms, just talking to them, checking on their care," Manus said.

Without volunteers to pitch-in around the hospital and more help needed for things like temp-checks, roles need to be filled by people whose typical jobs are not currently needed.

Physical Therapist Don Roberts is also wearing many hats. While patients have not been having elective surgeries, there hasn't been a need for his therapy services. So, he's been doing everything from making masks to greeting people at entrances.

"Temp checks, kitchen," Roberts said. "Seeing different disciplines from lab people to nurses."

At CoxHealth, people have been stepping into the different roles since about mid-March and, so far, throughout this pandemic, the hospital hasn't had to lay-off anyone.

"The flexibility has been a lot on our staff's part to be able to say I don't know where I'm going to work next week, but I trust that you're going to get me hours," Nursing Project Coordinator Mandy Dewitt said.

Dewitt handles the schedule changes in Branson. She says keeping the hospital going through this pandemic has taken everyone.

"Teamwork here at Cox Branson has been amazing. Everybody pitches in and helps. They just understand that it's going to take all of us to take care of our patients," Dewitt said.

Workers say they're glad to still be employed and earning the same amount as before the pandemic.

"Really means a lot to the paycheck," Robert said.

However, they're also proud to be playing a role in keeping CoxHealth strong through uncertain times.

"We're are all spokes in the wheel and without one of us, somebody's got to pick that up," Dewitt said.

At the CoxHealth, things are slowly getting back to some kind of "normal," slowly putting people back into their normal roles. For example, elective surgeries are starting back up again, gradually creating a need for physical therapy again.