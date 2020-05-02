CoxHealth and Mercy prepare for Springfield-Greene County's phase 1 of re-opening

Both Mercy and CoxHealth said they're preparing for the WORST.

Between both hospitals there are hundreds of empty beds, reserved for coronavirus patients.

"We are in constant communication with the health department and city leadership and are well aware of their step fashion to open the city up," said Mercy Hospital Springfield Cheif Administrative Officer, Erik Frederick.

Businesses will start re-opening their doors on Monday. It's the first phase of Springfield-Greene County's plan to ease pandemic restrictions.

"We have a lot of trust in our city leadership," said Frederick.

Mercy's Chief Administrative Officer, Erik Frederick believes the county's incremental steps to opening back up can work if we follow specific guidelines.

"We're going to ask the community to participate in protecting yourself, keep your social distancing," said Frederick. "Wearing masks when you're out in public, when you're coming in for health care."

Mercy has around 300 beds for COVID-19 patients and CoxHealth has 51.

"We pray we never have to use this space," said CoxHealth President and CEO, Steve Edwards.

CoxHealth Ceo and President Steve Edwards said he agrees with Springfield Greene County's plan and his hospital will be ready.

"That's why it's so important that we follow the guidelines put out by the health department locally," said Frederick. "Keep those numbers small and within those guidelines follow the guidelines that have been put forward and we can confidentially move through this."