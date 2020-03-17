CoxHealth, Mercy Springfield to postpone some non-urgent surgeries in coming weeks

As CoxHealth and Mercy Springfield prepare to serve patients diagnosed with COVID-19, the health systems have made the decision to evaluate and potentially postpone some elective surgical procedures that are not urgent.

In this case, elective procedures may encompass any procedure that is not an emergency. Patients whose procedures are impacted will be notified as soon as possible, but since this is a fluid and evolving situation, there is no specific time frame for surgeries that may be postponed. Patients should assume that their procedure will continue as scheduled unless told otherwise.

This decision is not taken lightly, given the fact that it will inconvenience patients. However, it’s felt that the systems must be prepared to care for patients in emergency situations who are impacted by symptoms of COVID-19 and require hospitalization to potentially save their lives.

For more information, contact Kathryn Wall, Public Health Information Administrator, Springfield-Greene County Health Department by phone at 417-840-9768 or email at kwall@springfieldmo.gov