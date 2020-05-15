Country star Kenny Chesney postpones 2020 tour

Kenny Chesney has postponed his 2020 Chillaxification Tour, which included stops in St. Louis and Kansas City.

The country music superstar made the announcement on social media Thursday.

"No one has tried harder than my team to make the 2020 Chillaxification Tour a reality... Sadly, we can't find a way to make it safe, to navigate water that's just not getting any clearer," Chesney said on Instagram.

Original tickets are automatically valid for a new rescheduled show date. The tour schedule is expected to be moved to 2021.

If you have tickets to a postponed show, refund options will also be available at the time a rescheduled show date is announced.