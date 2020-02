The newly renovated Black Oak Mountain Amp in Lampe, Mo. announced Justin Moore will play the venue in late spring.

The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. on May 30.

Moore released his latest album "Late Nights and Longnecks" in 2019. His hits include "Small Town USA" and 'Till My Last Day."

Tyler Farr will open for Moore. The Garden City, Mo. native graduated from Missouri State University.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 12 10 a.m. Click HERE for ticket information.