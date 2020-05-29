Some counties in northern Arkansas see increase in coronavirus cases

There are signs of life again in the popular tourist areas of Carroll County, but also new signs of the coronavirus.

"I think everybody wants this to be over, but unfortunately a virus doesn't think like that. It doesn't think I guess. And the virus is just going to do what it does, and it's going to infect whatever host it comes upon," said Dr. John House, the chair of the Eureka Springs Hospital Commission.

House said Arkansas was bound to see an increase in cases because it's opening back up. An increase from five to 19 active cases in Carroll County in the last few weeks seems linked to a spread from within the county.

"We eliminated a lot of that outside potential for infection," House said.

The Arkansas Department of Health said workplace and community spread are behind the spikes in cases in Carroll County.

"The cases are not from tourists coming in, but rather from someone getting infected and then it spreading throughout their workplace," House said.

The DOH said none of the new cases are connected to a parolee who tested positive after being around Eureka Springs a few weeks ago.

"I really believe the hospital is still in a really good position," said Ron Peterson, the CEO of Baxter Regional Medical Center.

Baxter County hasn't seen nearly as much activity, just a few new cases in the last two weeks. But the main hospital there is prepared if those numbers rise.

"We still have 50-room capability. So if we do have an outbreak, we can handle that," Peterson said.

Rural healthcare workers are concerned by higher numbers in nearby Benton and Washington counties. Still, Dr. House isn't taking spikes there as a sign of things to come here.

"It's an unusual and scary time for a lot of folks. I don't think there's any reason to panic, and just use common sense and I think you'll be fine," House said.

For COVID-19 numbers in Arkansas, you can go to https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/c2ef4a4fcbe5458fbf2e48a21e4fece9