Springfield City Council looks at code changes that could impact Spring yard work

Spring officially starts in a little more than a week. While many people are excited to start their planting and yard work, there are a few changes up for approval at Monday night's Springfield City Council meeting that could impact what you do.

City leaders are looking to clarify some codes revolving around vegetation and how it impacts the public right-of-way.

The current code outlines things like height requirements for tree branches. For example, any branches hanging over a city street must be more than 12 feet above the ground. Similar rules apply for any branches over sidewalks. They must be more than nine feet above the ground. These requirements will stay the same.

Some changes include how far from the curb of public right-of-way some trees and vegetation can be. Travis Stokes, an Urban Forester with the City of Springfield, said they are looking for what's called a 10-foot site triangle.

"That's just for the safety of the traveling public, that way when school buses pull up to an intersection they can see there's no oncoming traffic or pedestrians walking down the sidewalk," said Stokes. "We also want to keep those sidewalks clear so that way individuals who are using the sidewalks don't have to step into the street and into oncoming traffic."

There will also be changes to the abatement process for nuisance or hazardous vegetation on private property that impacts the public right-of-way.

Proposed changes outline the administrative process for abatement. Previously, this abatement process was detailed in the ‘Nuisance and Housing Code.' However, the 'Nuisance and Housing Code' has become more specific to the violations noted within that chapter, which are handled by Building Development Services and no longer applies.

If approved, during an abatement process for these violations, a property owner with nuisance or hazardous vegetation would be notified in person or via a letter from the City that there was an issue. The property owner then has 12 days to comply or request a hearing. If a property owner does nothing about the issue, the City will take matters into its own hands. Stokes explains the fines that could follow.

"If they don't take care of that tree, then we would go ahead and take care of that tree and assess the fee to recoup the costs that we would have," he said.

The Springfield City Council meets every other Monday evening at 6:30 at Historic City Hall located at 830 North Boonville Avenue. City Council meetings are always open to the public.