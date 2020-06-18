Could double-decker plane seating be the new way to fly economy?

A company has designed a double-decker seating configuration which could give airplane passengers more privacy and virus protection.

Could double-decker seats be the future of airplane travel? (Source: Zephyr Aerospace/CNN)

The concept from Zephyr Aerospace replaces the standard seats and overhead bins with the new seats that can lay flat.

Designer Jeffrey O’Neill said his product, called Zephyr Seats, would allow the majority of global airlines to maintain the same seating density already offered by existing premium economy cabins.

He believes his product could be a game-changer after the industry was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The idea is still in its infancy. The product would need to undergo required safety tests, which could take three years.

O’Neill has talked to major airlines about the product, but he has yet to receive any firm commitments.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.