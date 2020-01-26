Coroner: 2 dead, multiple injured in South Carolina bar shooting

Two people are dead and multiple people have been injured following a shooting at a South Carolina bar.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee told news outlets the shooting took place early Sunday at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville.

Hardee had earlier said five other shooting victims survived, and that one victim was in critical condition, CNN reports.

Hartsville city spokeswoman Lauren Baker, however, later revised the number to four others shot and wounded.

Baker said no arrests have been made.

Hardee said the two deceased victims were young men, according to CNN.

Hartsville is about 25 miles northwest of Florence.

