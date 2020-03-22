Coronavirus cases in St. Louis County jump to 55, nearly triple since Saturday

St. Louis County officials say there are now 55 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county's total has tripled since Saturday, jumping by 38 cases, according to St. Louis County Executive director Sam Page.

The announcement comes one day after officials issued a stay-at-home order, which takes effect on Monday in St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

Prior to Sunday, there were 90 reported cases of Coronavirus in Missouri. For the latest totals from Missouri and around the Ozarks, click here.