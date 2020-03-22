Coronavirus cases in St. Louis County jump to 55, nearly triple since Saturday

A pedestrian crosses a nearly empty Kiener Plaza Park Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in St. Louis. Activity in downtown St. Louis was light Tuesday as businesses curtailed operations and encouraged employees to work from home if possible in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Updated: Sun 7:52 PM, Mar 22, 2020

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. -- St. Louis County officials say there are now 55 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county's total has tripled since Saturday, jumping by 38 cases, according to St. Louis County Executive director Sam Page.

The announcement comes one day after officials issued a stay-at-home order, which takes effect on Monday in St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

Prior to Sunday, there were 90 reported cases of Coronavirus in Missouri. For the latest totals from Missouri and around the Ozarks, click here.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 