Copper Rock Barn stores donated protective equipment for first responders in Boone Co., Ark.

Christi and Dr. Kevin Jackson's Copper Rock Barn stands as a very different kind of gathering site these days.

Instead of weddings or birthdays, the barn now houses masks and gloves for the men and women on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

"These people get up and go to work every day, and we may need them if we get sick, and we want them to be safe and protected," Christi Jackson said.

Recently, the barn had about 9,000 pairs of gloves donated by Bill Lovell. They also had 2,000 n95 masks donated from Katie and Dustin LeBleu, who bought them from China. Many people also donated handmade masks.

But Boone County Health Officer Dr. Kevin Jackson knows it's rare to come across that many at once.

"There's a shortage of those supplies. And it really doesn't matter how much money you've got if you can't find it," Dr. Jackson said.

When they can, the supplies quickly go to police, firefighters, clinics and nursing homes throughout the county. But most of the state and federal supplies are ending up in more populated spots such as Little Rock.

That's a double edged sword, knowing supplies are needed, but Boone County's relative isolation seems to be keeping confirmed cases down.

"So we're very blessed to be living where we're living," Dr. Jackson said.

That blessing includes the people as much as the place, which makes Christi Jackson appreciate the fact that small communities are recognizing the need to step up and fill their barn with a different kind of love.

"I have to take a step back sometimes. It kind of makes me teary-eyed," Jackson said.

The Jacksons say the county is in need of sanitizing wipes, face shields and paper gowns. If you'd like to donate you can contact Christi Jackson at (870) 416-0401.