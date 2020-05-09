Convoy of Hope partners with Central Assembly to host neighborhood food distribution

People across the country have been affected by COVID-19 in some way. To help with that impact, Convoy of Hope distributed more than 10 million meals across the country in response to the pandemic.

The global Springfield based organization partnered with Central Assembly in Springfield to keep their mission going to help the neighbors in the community.

On Saturday, May 9, at 12 p.m. the partnering organization will be distributing 5,000 bags of groceries and supplies to up to 1250 cars. Specifically targeting north-central Springfield, particularly the Midtown and Grant Beach neighborhoods, and those in need.

Each car will receive four distributed bags of groceries, cases of water, Bombas socks, "Garden in a Bag" seed kits, and a nutritional bag with a list of ongoing community resources.

Volunteers will be taking proper precautions and wearing masks, gloves, and social distancing to protect everyone. While safety is at the forefront, Jim Bradford, senior pastor of Central Assembly, said helping their neighbors and community during this time is their mission.

"We're just excited about meeting our neighbors again and serve the many people that don't come to our church that'll be here," Bradford. "It's just wide open for the whole community and that's really our heart; to make a difference in our community."

The drive-thru distribution is located at 1301 North Boonville, across from Central Assembly.

This event is primarily a drive-thru; cars will pull up to a distribution point, and bags of supplies will be placed in vehicles.

However, there will be a walk-up option available for people who do not have cars. The distribution will remain open while supplies last.