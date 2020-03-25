Convoy of Hope launches national COVID-19 response

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Convoy of Hope, a global relief organization, is aiming to supply partners with 10 million meals to distribute across the United States. Already underway, the meals are being distributed through churches and civic organizations in communities hit hard by the coronavirus.

“This is a united act of compassion,” said Hal Donaldson, president of Convoy of Hope. “Churches, businesses, civic organizations, and local governments are coming together to help children and families get through this difficult period. Many families have lost employment and, with school closures, children have lost access to school lunch programs,” Donaldson said. “The need is great — we have received hundreds of requests for food from 35 states.”

This week, Convoy of Hope’s fleet of tractor-trailers has delivered more than 60 loads of goods around the country. Much of the food has been donated by major corporations; because of current demands on suppliers, some of the food is being purchased at below wholesale prices. Additional resources will be needed as the new virus continues to spread and needs increase exponentially.

“With the public’s help, we will deliver 10 million meals—and hopefully even more—to those who need them most,” said Donaldson. “Like our response to any major disaster or crisis, we intend to do as much as we can for as long as we can.”

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based, nonprofit organization with a driving passion to feed the world through children’s feeding initiatives, community outreaches, and disaster response. Visit convoyofhope.org to donate to their response.