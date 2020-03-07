See smoke? Don't panic: Controlled burning happening in Taney County

If you happen to see smoke east of Springfield, you probably don’t have to panic, according to fire officials.

Fire crews are conducting a series of "controlled burns" Saturday afternoon in Taney County.

The smoke is coming from a 6000-acre controlled burn in Taney County, conducted by the U.S. Forest Service, near the Mark Twain National Forest, per the Rogersville Fire Chief.

Controlled burning may happen due to forest management, farming, prairie restoration or greenhouse gas abatement.

Viewers tell KY3 that smoke from the controlled burning is very visible in the Rogersville and Strafford area.

We will update as more information becomes available.