Consumer Reports: New Facebook privacy settings

Facebook tracks us even when we’re not on Facebook. Through relationships with hundreds of thousands of apps, websites, and other services, the company receives a constant stream of information about what most of us do online and even where we go in the real world. If all of that sounds like oversharing, Consumer Reports explains that you may be able to limit what Facebook does with the information it collects.

Photo: Pixabay

About a month ago Facebook introduced what it calls Off-Facebook Activity settings … and CR has been taking a close look.

What Facebook ultimately decided to do was to give you a menu to see the last six months of updates the company got from third parties. You can also use a tool called Clear History. That doesn’t actually delete your information, but it disconnects it from your account.

There’s no way to stop the company from collecting your Off-Facebook data in the first place. But for some peace of mind, there’s a way to limit what Facebook does with any new data going forward.

There’s another setting called Manage Future Activity, and if you use it, you can essentially keep your history cleared by default. Other companies will keep sending Facebook information, but Facebook won’t be able to use it for targeted advertising and it won’t keep it tied to your account. But turning off that setting will disable the Facebook Login tool, which lets you sign in to other apps and websites using your Facebook credentials. So in a way, you’re trading privacy for convenience. But it might be worth it.

In a web browser: On a computer: Click the question mark icon in the top right of the Facebook home page > Privacy Shortcuts > View or clear out Off-Facebook activity > Manage Your Off-Facebook Activity. (The steps are similar in the app.)

From there, hit the Clear History button. Then tap Manage Future Activity on the right-hand side, hit the Manage Future Activity button on the next screen, then switch off the toggle.