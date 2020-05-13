Constrution begins on the new Riverside Bridge in Ozark, Mo.

After years of waiting, construction began on the new Riverside Bridge in Ozark, Mo.

The old one-lane Riverside Bridge closed in July 2015 because of damage from a flood. It reopened a year before that after repairs. The historic iron-truss Riverside Bridge has been removed from the site. Johnny Morris bought the bridge, and will eventually put it back together at Finley Farms at the Ozark Mill, its original location.

The new bridge, which cost about $2.5 million will have two driving lanes and a bike lane. It's a partnership between the Ozark special road district, Christian County, and the City of Ozark. Hartman & Company of Springfield is the contractor on the project. Getting the okay to build a new bridge on the same site took a long time, because it sits on land the county purchased with FEMA floodplain money. The purchase prohibited any kind of building. It took an act of Congress to lift the restrictions.

"I think everybody, first, likes to say, well it's about time," said Steve Childers, Ozark City Administrator. "I guess I would say that too. But if everyone knew the amount of detail that goes into getting an act of Congress for the city of Ozark Missouri, that's a lot of work."

Crews are working on the bridge approach on the north side of the river. They hope it will start looking like a bridge by the summer and be complete by the end of the year. Riverside Road is closed off in the area for the public's safety as construction continues.

