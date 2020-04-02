Construction work continues on new interchange along Highway 54 in Lake Ozark

There's been a lot of work happening along Highway 54 in Lake Ozark in the last two months.

"We got underway in February. With some of the nicer weather, contractors started doing some clearing," said MoDOT Area Engineer Bob Lynch.

It's all part of a two-year project to change the intersection at Highway 54 and W. That intersection has the only stoplight on the highway between Camdenton and Kingdom City.

That's more than 80 miles.

"There's actually a safety concern with that," Lynch said.

MoDOT has recorded 32 crashes in this intersection in the last five years. People died in at least three of them. A big reason for that is the traffic that comes onto Highway 54 from Osage Hills Road and W.

The project - building two bridges and three new roundabouts - is far from finished.

"Look for considerable progress to be made this first year, but it's also going to go into next year," Lynch said.

MoDOT expects everything to be done by December 2021, as long as weather cooperates, and contractors are able to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're going to obviously follow the guidelines from the CDC to provide that social distancing to help protect our workers and the workers out along the roadway," Lynch said. "But, so far, we're still managing our projects and moving forward."

On Monday and Tuesday, April 6 and 7, MoDOT will be doing utility work. Drivers along Business Route 54, will see traffic reduced to one lane from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.