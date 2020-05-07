Construction is underway at new police station and public works building in Hollister

A more than $5.5 million project in Hollister will house the police department and the public works facility.

"We are doing site work. We are putting in drainage, sanitary lines, water supply lines, foundation," Snyder Construction Project Superintendent Patrick Sullivan said.

Local contractors broke ground on the about five-acre piece of land located near Arrowhead Building Supply in March.

"This is the first building the city has built in 25 years. We think this will be one of those things that we will point to as a point of pride and a look towards the future," Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss said.

Ziegenfuss says this project has been a long time coming.

"The maintenance building is approximately 10,000 square feet and the police facility is about 8,000," CPWG Engineering Project Manager Todd Chandler said.

By putting the public works and police station both on-site, the facility is designed for growth.

"When the city inevitably grows, they can actually expand on it. That way, the building doesn't just serve for the next 20 years, it'll serve for the next 50 years," Chandler said.

City leaders say both departments have outgrown their current spaces.

"Key departments that were in re-purposed buildings," Ziegenfuss said.

The police chief says the station will bring much-needed space.

"We have one cell at the old facility, we will have two here. We'll have a larger evidence room, which is needed. We will have a larger training room," Hollister Police Chief Preston Schmidt said.

Plus, the station will be more secure.

"It has bollards inside of it to keep from, if someone tries to run a vehicle into it. The windows are strategically placed so there's not a lot of visibility into the building, but it also lets in natural light," Chandler said.

However, city leaders hope the project not only better serves employees, but the entire community.

"We are a proud police department, we want to be a proud police department. We want to represent the city well and I think this building will help us do that," Chief Schmidt said.

The project is on schedule, despite some very minor delays due to the pandemic. The project is expected to be done by March of 2021.