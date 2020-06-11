Concerns raised in Harrison about moving to phase 2 in Arkansas

Hundreds of people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last month in northwest Arkansas.

"It concerns us because not only you have that area, you have Madison County, which is very high, and even Carroll County, which we connect to," said Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson.

But so far, places such as Harrison and its surrounding Boone County have seen low totals.

"With all of this surrounding us right now, we don't know what to think of it," Jackson said.

Despite that, the governor is moving the state into phase 2, meaning many businesses can expand to two-thirds capacity.

"People can't and will not continue to be quarantined, so people are going to get out anyways," said Debbie Ackerson, the CEO of Boston Mountain Rural Health Center.

Boston Mountain Rural Health Center has offered free drive-thru clinics for the past five weeks in eight locations.

They've tested about 3,100 people in north central Arkansas. Only 65 have come back positive, and 410 are still waiting for results.

"Probably those numbers have been there all along. It's just the testing wasn't being done," Ackerson said.

CEO Debbie Ackerson said entering Phase 2 doesn't reduce the need to distance and wear masks. Many people who tested positive never showed symptoms.

"The health department probably will be strict on the requirements for the public," Ackerson said.

Ackerson is glad her community clinics offer testing and helped the governor make his decision.

"It's rewarding to feel like we're a big part of the picture in Arkansas that are taking care of our community," she said.

Boston Mountain Rural Health Center will hold their drive-thru clinics in north Arkansas for another week. After that, they’ll still have testing at their clinics.