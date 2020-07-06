Complaint: Mountain Home, Ark. man pulls gun over fireworks dispute

A disturbance over fireworks lead to the arrest of a Mountain Home man on the Fourth of July.

Ronald Lee O'Brien, 73, faces multiple charges after reportedly pulling a handgun during a fireworks dispute, according to the Baxter County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint in the Swallow Lane area around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies say a man reported that his children and several others from the neighborhood were shooting off fireworks.

According to the complaint, O'Brien came over and started filming the children with his cell phone and yelling at the group. He told them that they could not shoot off fireworks because it is illegal and allegedly pulled a small handgun following a confrontation, per the complaint.

Witnesses say that O'Brien was the aggressor and put a handgun to one person's face after the children shot of fireworks.

O'Brein admitted to having a handgun in his possession when he went over to confront to the neighbor, but he denied having ever pointing a gun, according to the sheriff's office. The handgun was seized by deputies and taken into evidence.

O'Brein was taken to the Baxter County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. He posted $7,500 bond and was released from custody.

The sheriff's office says O'Brien will appear before a circuit court on July 16.